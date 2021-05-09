Berenberg Bank Reiterates €23.30 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

EPA CS opened at €22.73 ($26.74) on Thursday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €23.22 and its 200 day moving average is €20.18.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

