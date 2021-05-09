Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on the stock.

HSX has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hiscox to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 949.10 ($12.40).

LON HSX opened at GBX 847.80 ($11.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.85. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 662.80 ($8.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 840.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 937.14.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total transaction of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

