Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNFT. TheStreet raised Benefitfocus from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

BNFT stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $6,250,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 857.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

