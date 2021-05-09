Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 333,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,409,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

NYSE:JPM opened at $161.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $488.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

