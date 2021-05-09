Beacon Securities Comments on Viemed Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Viemed Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

