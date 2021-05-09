Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Insider Philip Bainbridge Acquires 19,230 Shares

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) insider Philip Bainbridge acquired 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$24,999.00 ($17,856.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Beach Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

