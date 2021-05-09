Barclays Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $20.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

SunPower stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 208,591 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

