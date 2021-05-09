Barclays Raises Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $83.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 109,990 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

