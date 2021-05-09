Barclays Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $138.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.57.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.15. Apple has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.