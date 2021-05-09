Barclays Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €284.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

