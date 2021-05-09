Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.79

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCMXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.51%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

