Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.