Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSAC. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BSAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 939,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,427. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

