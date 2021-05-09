Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $26.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.71.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.