Bahamas Petroleum’s (BPC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON BPC opened at GBX 0.36 ($0.00) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.63. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of £18.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

