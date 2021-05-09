Bahamas Petroleum’s (BPC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON BPC opened at GBX 0.36 ($0.00) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.63. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of £18.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.
Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile
Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.