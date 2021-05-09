Baader Bank Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.72 ($65.55).

FRA DPW opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.73. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

