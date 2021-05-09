Baader Bank Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €530.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €559.22 ($657.91).

Shares of RAA opened at €774.40 ($911.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €686.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €724.44. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

