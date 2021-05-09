Baader Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €71.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.20 ($95.53).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €65.15 ($76.65) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €62.70 ($73.76) and a 1-year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.54.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

