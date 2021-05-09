B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.65.

Shares of BTO opened at C$6.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

