AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AZRX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Dawson James downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.