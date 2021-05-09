Avnet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,089 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 255 call options.

AVT opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.