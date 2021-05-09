Avnet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,089 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 255 call options.
AVT opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
