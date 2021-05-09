Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%.

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGR. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

