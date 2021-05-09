Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $215.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Shares of AVY opened at $221.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $222.75.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

