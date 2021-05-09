Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.660-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.19 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AVYA. Cowen boosted their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Avaya has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

