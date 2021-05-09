AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.06.
Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$47.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -173.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.71. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$51.85.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
