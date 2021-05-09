AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.06.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$47.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -173.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.71. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$51.85.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

