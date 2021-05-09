Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 127.64% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.98. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$12.19 and a 52-week high of C$26.23.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.