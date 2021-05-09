Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 163155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

