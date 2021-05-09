Athene (NYSE:ATH) Issues Earnings Results

Athene (NYSE:ATH) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $63.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

