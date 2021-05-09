Athene (NYSE:ATH) Issues Earnings Results

Athene (NYSE:ATH) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $63.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Earnings History for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

