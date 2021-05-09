Atheios (ATH) Price Up 33.5% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $91,382.93 and approximately $165.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,971.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.13 or 0.06659650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.41 or 0.02296583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.58 or 0.00615354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00204250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.29 or 0.00797398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.67 or 0.00608496 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.00514679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005294 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,596,204 coins and its circulating supply is 40,089,257 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.