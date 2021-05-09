Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) PT Lowered to $36.00 at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATER opened at $15.28 on Friday. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

