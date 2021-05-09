Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. 3,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Astronics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $482.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Astronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after purchasing an additional 52,381 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Astronics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.