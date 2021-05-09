AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $1,221,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of AZN opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

