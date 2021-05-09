Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,373 shares of company stock worth $14,114,151 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELF stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

