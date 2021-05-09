Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,821 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Southside Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBSI opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $42.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

