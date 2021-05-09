Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 387,055 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,453,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 91,772 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,773,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $44,278.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNCE opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

