Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $643,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

