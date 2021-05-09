Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $705,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after buying an additional 601,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 75,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,065,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coty by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

