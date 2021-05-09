Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Hovnanian Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $141.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

