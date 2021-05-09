ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $319.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.16. ASM International has a 12 month low of $107.45 and a 12 month high of $323.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

