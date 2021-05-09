Arrow Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking stock opened at $2,327.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,385.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

