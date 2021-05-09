Arrow Financial Corp Sells 5,200 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 51.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

