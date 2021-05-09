Arrow Financial Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

