Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 510 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

TRV opened at $160.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $392,160.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $1,586,871.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,824,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,068 shares of company stock worth $25,045,262. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

