Arrow Financial Corp Invests $120,000 in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.