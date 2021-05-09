Arrow Financial Corp Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 296,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $277.27 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.44 and its 200-day moving average is $237.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

