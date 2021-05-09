Arrow Financial Corp Has $295,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.65 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.41.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

