Arrow Financial Corp Grows Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.