Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

