Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 8,349.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

K opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.