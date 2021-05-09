Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Financial Contrast

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 10.98% 6.91% 2.21% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

61.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties and SOHO China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus target price of $11.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.54%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than SOHO China.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and SOHO China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $257.20 million 4.22 $24.05 million $1.17 11.56 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

